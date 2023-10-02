Contact Troubleshooters
New hotel opens in old Highlands mirror ball factory

A piece of Louisville history has a new life as a hotel.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of Louisville history has a new life as a hotel.

The Myriad Hotel features 65 rooms, a pool, and two restaurants. It’s all located on Baxter Avenue near East Broadway.

The facility was originally a mirror ball factory, and you can still see some of that history at the hotel. Two large dust collectors by the swim club have been preserved and modified.

Book before October 15 to get a special 30%-off deal for certain flexible stays through the end of February 2024.

Check out the videos to get an inside look at all they have to offer!

A piece of Louisville history has a new life as a hotel.

