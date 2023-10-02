New hotel opens in old Highlands mirror ball factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A piece of Louisville history has a new life as a hotel.

The Myriad Hotel features 65 rooms, a pool, and two restaurants. It’s all located on Baxter Avenue near East Broadway.

The facility was originally a mirror ball factory, and you can still see some of that history at the hotel. Two large dust collectors by the swim club have been preserved and modified.

Book before October 15 to get a special 30%-off deal for certain flexible stays through the end of February 2024.

Check out the videos to get an inside look at all they have to offer!

A piece of Louisville history has a new life as a hotel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.