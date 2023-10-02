Norton Commons expanded fall festival to be held Oct. 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Commons is promising a bigger and better annual fall festival than before.

The festival will be held on Oct. 28 from 2-5 p.m. and will move to Oval Park at 10911 Meeting Street and boasts a “wide range of family-friendly activities and delicious food options.”

Among those activities will be train rides, a corn maze, stilt walkers, face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth and, from 2-4 p.m., trick-or-treating. There will also be a DJ playing seasonal tunes.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Norton Commons Fall Festival, which has become a family-friendly favorite that draws big crowds every year,” legal counsel and marketing director for Norton Commons Marilyn Osborn said. “This year, we’re especially excited to hold the festival in one of the most coveted outdoor event sites in Louisville, Oval Park in Norton Commons, the site of numerous successful public and private events. It allows for an even bigger festival. This event seems to grow every year.”

Among the over 30 local vendors will include Tikiz of Louisville serving sweet treats and hot chocolate; Al-Reef Kitchen, Alchemy and Yummiest will have lunch and dinner options and Atrium Brewing and West 6th Brewing will provide the beer.

