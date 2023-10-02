Norton Healthcare celebrates Norton Clark, Norton Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is expanding in Southern Indiana, officially taking ownership of Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville and Scott Memorial Health in Scottsburg.

The hospitals will now be called Norton Clark and Norton Scott.

Until Monday, they were under the Regional Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana, a partnership between Lifepoint Health and Norton Healthcare. Other than the name, patients won’t notice many changes right away.

“We’ve been in the same family for quite a few years through the regional health network, but today these two facilities fully become part of Norton Healthcare,” Norton Healthcare president & CEO Russell Cox said. “We have great opportunities to serve this region, this community in even better ways moving forward, so it’s a big deal to Norton Healthcare. We think it’s a big deal to Norton Clark and Norton Scott as well.”

The company plans to add roughly 1,000 employees, between Norton Clark and Norton Scott.

Norton Healthcare already operates Norton King’s Daughters’ Health in Madison, Indiana.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.