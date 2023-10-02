One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was hit by a train Monday afternoon.

The crash took place in the Bardstown Junction area south of Shepherdsville on Preston Highway near Beech Grove Road.

Calls to 911 came in at 4:37 p.m.

Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department Chief Erik Butler reported that there were no serious injuries.

Rail traffic is moving again in Bullitt County.

