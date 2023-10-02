Contact Troubleshooters
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was hit by a train Monday afternoon.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was hit by a train Monday afternoon.

The crash took place in the Bardstown Junction area south of Shepherdsville on Preston Highway near Beech Grove Road.

Calls to 911 came in at 4:37 p.m.

Southeast Bullitt County Fire Department Chief Erik Butler reported that there were no serious injuries.

Rail traffic is moving again in Bullitt County.

