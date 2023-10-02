Road closures begin Wednesday for the St. James Court Art Show

Contact Troubleshooters
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the St. James Court Art Show beginning Friday, Louisville Metro police have released a list of road closures to be on the lookout for.

The following road closures and road restrictions will be taking place before and during the air fair. Specific dates and times are listed below:

Road closures from 10/4 -10/8

  • St. James Court between Magnolia Ave and W Hill St

Road closures from 10/5 - 10/8

  • Magnolia Ave between S 3rd St and S 6th St
  • Alley between S 3rd and S 4th St from Park Ave to W Hill St
  • Alley between S 4th and St. James Court from Magnolia Ave and W Hill St
  • R Chin Alley between S 6th St and W Hill St
  • W Gaulbert Ave between S 3rd St and S 4th St
  • S 4th St between Park Ave and W Hill St

The art fair runs Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the St. James Court Art Show, click or tap here.

