Street racing ordinance led to 37 arrests, 55 cars seized in a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year ago, Metro Council proposed an ordinance to make Louisville’s streets safer from reckless driving.

The street racing ordinance, proposed by District 5 Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, has led to 37 arrests and seized 55 cars so far.

At least eight months after the ordinance went into effect, videos surfaced of reckless drivers shutting down the Watterson and performing donuts in intersections.

“Residential streets are not designed for street takeover, drag racing, and these people know that,” Purvis said. “It’s about how much they can get away with.”

Under the street racing ordinance, people receive a citation arrest and can face criminal charges under state law.

Back in spring, a 16-year-old was thrown from the roof of a vehicle and suffered severe injuries. The driver was penalized under the ordinance and faced assault charges.

On Sept. 16, Louisville Metro police arrested Wilker Bravo for doing donuts in a parking lot on Preston Highway. Bravo and reckless drivers like him will have their cars impounded for six months according to the ordinance. People helping reckless drivers such as blocking traffic can also be penalized.

“Your vehicle can be seized, and you can be fined as well as the vehicles in the intersection doing donuts and dangerous driving exhibitions,” LMPD Traffic Unit Sgt. Ronald Fye said. “If you are out there filming it or if you are coordinating these events through social media, you can be fined in this ordinance as well.”

In next year’s budget, Purvis said she would support funding any additional tools LMPD needs to continue enforcing the street racing ordinance. The current fine for street racing offenders is around $1,000. Purvis wants to look at the possibility of increasing those fines.

