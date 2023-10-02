Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Troubleshooters: Death of 13-year-old launched investigation into Jamarcus Glover

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The latest criminal investigation involving Jamarcus Glover began after the overdose of a 13-year-old in St. Matthews, WAVE News Troubleshooters have confirmed.

Police said the girl overdosed on fentanyl they believe Glover was selling and had at his apartment.

“To say that it’s sad that a 13-year-old child and that’s what it is is a child, could end up being a victim of this,” St. Matthews Major Eddie Jones said. “With narcotics and fentanyl? It’s sad. It’s sad.”

Glover was charged Saturday after an early morning drug raid at a home on Taylor Boulevard. The sting included agencies like the SWAT team, LMPD, the DEA and the ATF.

“Our job here in St. Matthews with the police department is to enforce the laws of Kentucky,” Jones said. “I feel like that’s what we did in this instance.”

At the time of his arrest on Saturday, Glover was on probation after being convicted in December 2021 on trafficking charges.

“I’ve never seen a PSI that says things about somebody like, ‘an ongoing escalating pattern of criminal activity, displays no fear of repercussions, appears to have consciously chosen a criminal lifestyle,’” Judge Mitch Perry said during a hearing. “They’re talking about you, Mr. Glover.”

Glover’s attorney pleaded with Perry to allow him to move to his home state of Mississippi. His attorney told the judge it was hard for Glover to find a job in Louisville.

“It brings closure to this case,” Glover’s attorney said. “It brings closure to this city, honestly.”

Perry gave him 120 days to move to Mississippi, five years of probation and seven years in prison if he broke the terms.

“Because if you’re back here and try to explain to me why I should take another chance on you in the future, that’s highly unlikely,” Perry said.

Jones claimed none of that mattered to Glover.

“He was supposed to have full-time employment,” Jones said. “He hasn’t worked. He’s been around narcotics, he’s been around firearms, all of which are violations of his probation.”

Despite Perry’s warning, Glover was granted a $20,000 bond. His bond was quickly paid and Glover was released from LMDC on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old

Latest News

The Kentucky AG's Office announced historic grant funding to fight the opioid crisis.
$14 million awarded in opioid grants
In next year’s budget, Councilwoman Purvis said she would support funding any additional tools...
Street racing ordinance led to 37 arrests, 55 cars seized in a year
Street racing ordinance led to 37 arrests, 55 cars seized in a year
The food truck invasion is happening Sunday, Oct. 8 in Shepherdsville Park.
Food Truck Invasion comes to Shepherdsville Park