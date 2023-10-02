Contact Troubleshooters
UofL and UK ranked in AP Poll, Coaches Poll following 5-0 starts

The hot start by UofL and UK is now nationally recognized with both programs ranked in the top 25 for the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll Sunday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The hot start by UofL and UK is now nationally recognized with both programs ranked in the top 25 for the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll Sunday.

This is also the first time the Cardinals and Wildcats are 5-0 at the same time.

On Sunday, UofL found themselves taking the final spot at 25 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll ahead of their matchup against Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish ranked 10th in the AP and 11th in the Coaches Poll.

It is the first time the Cardinals have been ranked since they were ranked 24th in week three of the 2020 season.

UofL is coming off a gritty 13-10 road win over NC State on Friday.

UK skyrocketed into 20th in both the AP and Coaches Polls after a dominant 33-14 win over Florida on Saturday.

Kentucky was just outside of the polls a week ago.

UK is 2-0 in SEC play for only the third time in the last 46 seasons.

The Wildcats jumped ahead of SEC rivals Missouri, Tennessee, and LSU in the AP Poll

