UPDATE: Man arrested after 2 killed in south Louisville shooting

Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo was arrested October 2, 2023 on two counts of murder. He is also charged with gun possession by a felon, tampering with evidence and possession of a defaced firearm.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been taken into custody after two men were shot and killed in south Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday around 3:50 a.m. for a reported double shooting in the 600 block of Douglas Park, which is a few hundred yards west of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). Police said EMS pronounced two adult males dead from the shooting after officers had arrived.

Police confirmed 40-year-old Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo was arrested on Monday after admitting to shooting the two victims.

According to an arrest citation, Rodriguez was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on the following charges:

• Murder

• Murder

• Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

• Tampering with physical evidence

• Possession of a defaced firearm

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this shooting.

Less than an hour before the shooting in Douglas Park, LMPD officers had been called to a separate shooting in south Louisville.

They found a man had been shot in the 2800 block of South 6th Street, which is just three blocks north of Churchill Downs. He was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are no known suspects.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

