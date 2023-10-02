USI students build bridge in Africa

Contact Troubleshooters
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI’s Engineers In Action completed their fourth year of construction, this time in South Africa.

Seven students traveled to Eswatini and built a pedestrian footbridge to connect isolated communities to schools, hospitals and stores.

The bridge was completed in six weeks and will help over 4,800 people living there., many of those children.

Senior Lisa Botello says the community was the most memorable part of the experience.

”Getting to go to Africa and just the warmth that everyone had. In the mid west I would consider us pretty friendly, but over there everyone was just so welcoming, so loving, despite us being completely different people,” said Lisa Botello

USI’s Engineers in Action are already applying for their next project and will hopefully know their next location in January.

