Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office warning residents of racist flyers

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October...
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October 1. The call was in regard to several flyers in the driveways of residents’ homes in the Grider Pond area. The flyers display Ku Klux Klan (KKK) propaganda.(Warren County Sheriff's Office)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen on Sunday, October 1. The call was in regard to several flyers in the driveways of residents’ homes in the Grider Pond area. The flyers display Ku Klux Klan (KKK) propaganda.

On October 1, 2023, WCSO received a call from a concerned citizen advising of propaganda from the KKK littering several...

Posted by Warren County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 1, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post, “The inflammatory nature of this trash purports to create division and a sense of authority. We as an agency purpose to serve all of our citizens fairly in a community where we value unity and the rule of law.”

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about these flyers, or the people littering the streets with them, should call (270) 842-1633.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Neighbors share their concerns after St. Matthews PD serves a search warrant in the Taylor...
St. Matthews Police Department serves search warrant in Taylor Berry neighborhood
Louisville police, working with other agencies in a joint investigation, seized 52 kilos of...
LMPD seizes 52 kilos of cocaine, $223,000 from Valley Station location
12-year-old Katelyn Douglas
LMPD searching for missing 12-year-old
4 arrested after fight in Louisville courtroom

Latest News

LMPD allege the man pictured above stole over $1K from Menards.
LMPD asks for help identifying man who allegedly stole over $1k from Menards
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo was arrested October 2, 2023 on two counts of murder. He is also...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 2 killed in south Louisville shooting
The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Last big warm spell of the year?
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL coach Jeff Brohm holds weekly update; Cards undefeated entering Week 6
Tracy Davenport (left), Matthew Davenport (right)
ISP charges previously arrested Louisville couple with theft and fraud in Floyd County