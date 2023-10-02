WATCH: UofL coach Jeff Brohm holding weekly update; Cards undefeated entering Week 6
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is set to hold his weekly update on Monday.
The Cards are now 5-0 after a close win against NC State on Friday.
Louisville has a home game against Notre Dame this Saturday.
The UofL football update is scheduled for 11 a.m. Watch it here when it begins.
