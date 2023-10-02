Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH: UofL coach Jeff Brohm holding weekly update; Cards undefeated entering Week 6

UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The...
UofL head coach Jeff Brohm gives an update on the football team heading into fall camp. The update was held at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex on July 13, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm is set to hold his weekly update on Monday.

The Cards are now 5-0 after a close win against NC State on Friday.

Louisville has a home game against undefeated Notre Dame this Saturday.

The UofL football update is scheduled for 11 a.m. Watch it here when it begins.

