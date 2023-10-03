Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Prospect Monday night.

Calls reporting a shooting in the 6400 block of Duroc Avenue came in around 11:30 p.m., LMPD said.

Officers arrived and found 23-year-old Charl Hertzog shot. Hertzog died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Police arrested 20-year-old James Small in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip police department’s (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.