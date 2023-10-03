Contact Troubleshooters
The Bakery at Sullivan University reopens after 2020 closure

Sullivan University's The Bakery reopens.
Sullivan University's The Bakery reopens.(Sullivan University Facebook)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bakery at Sullivan University reopened Tuesday after closing its doors in 2020.

The Bakery on Bardstown Road initially opened so students could have access to hands-on experience in the industry, but the university said its success and expansion led to the business becoming separate from the educational program. Sullivan University closed The Bakery in February 2020 in order to refocus on education.

Its current hours are Tuesday- Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

