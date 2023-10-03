Bats to host trick-or-treat at Louisville Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats are treating families to a night of Halloween fun at Louisville Slugger Field for the third annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5-9 p.m.

There will be trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume contest with prizes and a screening of the movie “Monsters, Inc.” on the Louisville Slugger Field video board.

The event is $5 to attend for kids ages 12 and under and $7.50 for each accompanying adult when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the box office the day of the event will be $7.50 and $10, respectively.

Concessions will be open during the event, with pricing being the same as at a Bats game. Free parking will be available at the Louisville Slugger Field lot at the corner of Main and Jackson.

