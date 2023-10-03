Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video surveillance showing a fight that broke out inside a Louisville courtroom has been released.

The fight broke out during a hearing for Jalen Forrest, who was arrested for the alleged murder of his stepfather in the St. Denis neighborhood.

In the video, profanity is shouted before everyone clears out of the courtroom and heads into the hall where the fight continues.

Deputies showed up after someone in the courtroom hit a panic button for help. Four people were arrested after the fight.

Adrian Shackelford, Constance Russell, Tekya Anderson, and Chanua Anderson were arrested on a variety of charges, including disorderly conduct.

An arrest report said Shackelford allegedly tried to hit one of the deputies.

All four were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.