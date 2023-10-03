Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says

The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all a misunderstanding. WGAL, JOIE HENNEY, CNN
By WGAL staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Wally is not a typical emotional support animal. He’s a 5-foot alligator with a large following on TikTok.

When a fan recently invited him to a Philadelphia Phillies game, things did not go as planned.

Wally is an emotional support animal to Joie Henney, who lives in the Harrisburg area. The pair got a lot of attention for a recent visit to south Philly.

“It was just a misunderstanding. That’s all it was,’ Henney said.

Henney said one of Wally’s fans with connections to Phillies players invited the gator with more than 100,000 TikTok followers to Citizens Bank Park to meet members of the team.

“OK, no big deal, so then she went over and bought tickets because Wally’s been to baseball games before,” Henney said. “Nobody took time to ask whether it was OK to bring them in there. Usually nobody has a problem.”

The Phillies official policy is that only guide dogs and service animals can be admitted to the ballpark. Wally does not qualify.

Henney said he was OK with staff telling him that, because Wally only goes where he’s invited.

“Nobody had a hard time over there,” he said. “Everything was calm. Everybody agreed to what was going on.”

But since then, Henney said he is frustrated with the reaction to what happened.

He says people are unfairly criticizing the Phillies for doing nothing wrong, and some believe Wally should not have been there to begin with.

“It did overwhelm me a lot,” Henney said.

Henney says Wally is friendly, and he’s brought him to Philadelphia a number of times. He thinks it was fine for him to be at the game.

Wally was by Henney’s side when he was going through cancer treatment. He credits him with helping him deal with his depression.

And now, Henney brings Wally to hospitals and senior centers to spread cheer.

He says if people are skeptical about a gator being an emotional support animal, they should meet him before judging.

“Until you do that, stop badmouthing him,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
LMPD allege the man pictured above stole over $1K from Menards.
LMPD asks for help identifying man who allegedly stole over $1k from Menards
Brooks William Houck, 41.
Attorney for Brooks Houck asks judge to reduce $10 million bond to $500,000

Latest News

Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
Tom Brady gives a young fan his rookie card, worth more than $1,000. (Source: Wax, Packs and...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: 'That’s a $1,000 card right there'
The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Near-record warmth extinguished by late-week cold front
FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
Sullivan University's The Bakery reopens.
The Bakery at Sullivan University reopens after 2020 closure