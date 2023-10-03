FORECAST: Feeling like summer today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the mid to upper 80s through Wednesday

Rain showers move in during the day Thursday

Windy and much cooler Friday/Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Very warm this afternoon with highs pushing toward the 90 degree mark in the city, mid to upper 80s elsewhere. These values are well-above normal for early October. Mostly clear skies remain tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Clouds increase tomorrow ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, southerly wind will push highs into the upper 80s once again to near the 90 degree mark in the city. Louisville’s record high is 92° set in 1959. Looks safe. Clouds continue to roll into the region and thicken Wednesday night. Lows only fall into the 60s.

Rain arrives Thursday and lasts into Friday as a cold front tracks through the region. That front will help to usher in much cooler fall air into the area. Highs over the weekend look to sit in the 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.