FORECAST: Near-record warmth extinguished by late-week cold front

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds increase on Wednesday, shaving off a couple degrees compared to today

Cold front and showers arrive late Thursday into early Friday

Much cooler air in place fo the weekend, even some rural frost potential early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but clouds will start to build in heading toward Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s by then. We’ll keep it dry on Wednesday, but the increase in cloud cover ahead of our next front will knock temperatures down a couple degrees compared to Wednesday, resulting in mid 80s for highs. Louisville’s record high of 92° set in 1959 will be untouched.

Late Wednesday night is when the clouds thicken up, keeping our low temperatures from dropping too much. Expect lows to only be in the lower to middle 60s by Thursday morning. Much-needed rain is likely on Thursday, especially late in the day. This won’t be a heavy rain, but even the tenth to half an inch of rain we’re expecting is a welcome development. Highs will be held down into the 70s on Thursday thanks to clouds and rain.

Showers will continue off and on Thursday evening into very early Friday morning. Friday itself looks drier by midday into the afternoon hours as the main rain departs, but a second cold front passing through during the day will inspire a small sprinkle chance and some gusty winds at times. High temperatures will plunge into the 60s by the weekend with 40s for all areas during the mornings. We’ll keep an eye on a small rural frost threat late Sunday night into early Monday morning

