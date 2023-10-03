Contact Troubleshooters
Former principal’s lawsuit against FCPS resolved, attorney says

A civil case between Fayette County Public Schools and a former principal has been resolved, the attorney for Marlon Ball confirmed to WKYT.
A civil case between Fayette County Public Schools and a former principal has been resolved, the attorney for Marlon Ball confirmed to WKYT.(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A civil case between Fayette County Public Schools and a former principal has been resolved, the attorney for Marlon Ball confirmed to WKYT.

Ball had sued the district for alleged unfair treatment and retaliation.

The district placed the former Paul Laurence Dunbar High School principal on administrative leave last November.

In a letter, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said an investigation into Ball did not find any wrongdoing and was closed without disciplinary action.

