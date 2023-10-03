Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.(Jackson County Jail)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Brownstown, Ind. man was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on charges of child molesting, incest and vicarious sexual gratification.

Christopher Green, 57, was charged with the three felonies after a two-day investigation by the Seymour Police Department of alleged inappropriate sexual contact with an underage victim starting 22 years ago and lasting 11 years.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at Green’s home and located evidence related to the investigation.

Green was taken to and is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

