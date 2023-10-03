Contact Troubleshooters
LG&E and KU reports scammers in the area claiming to be ‘solar installers’

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities received calls from customers saying scammers contacted them.

There are reportedly scammers claiming to be door-to-door “solar installers” with LG&E and KU.

LG&E and KU staff would never market or sell residential rooftop solar panels to anyone. There’s also no affiliation with between LG&E and KU and any residential solar installer.

If someone calls demanding to get paid immediately, LG&E and KU said you should hang up the phone. If someone comes to your doors saying they’re from LG&E and KU, you always have the right to ask to see their company-issued employee or contractor identification card, according to a release. An authentic identification card shows the company logo, the employee’s name, as well as the color photograph on the front of the card.

Customers with LG&E and KU always have easy access when it comes to checking the status on their account.

If you feel you were scammed or were a target of a scam, call your local police department or sheriff’s office and then let LG&E and KU know by clicking or tapping here to fill out a form.

