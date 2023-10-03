Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

Richard D Smith.
Richard D Smith.(LMDC)
By Samantha Murray
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro police have identified the man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Menards.

LMPD said they identified and charged 53-year-old Richard D. Smith with theft after receiving tips based on their Monday Facebook post.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Smith was already under arrest on separate charges. He was arraigned Tuesday morning, according to court documents. He is expected back in court Nov. 1.

LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

