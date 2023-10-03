Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD searching for suspect after man killed in shooting near Prospect

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for who pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting out near Prospect.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday at about 11:30 p.m. to the 6400 block of Duroc Avenue, right off 42 in the northwest corner of Jefferson County. They found a man who had been shot and EMS pronounced him dead before they could even load him onto the ambulance.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating and anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

