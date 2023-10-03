Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville is taking a comprehensive approach to address the lack of affordable housing.

On Tuesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced his plan to add 15,000 units to the city by 2027.

“We need more housing for low-income residents, just as we need more housing for teachers, police officers, factory workers, nurses and more,” Greenberg said. “That’s why we need more housing period.”

The Mayor’s comprehensive housing plan called “My Louisville Home” takes factors and barriers that may have been issued before and replaces them with solutions, like preserving and renovating existing affordable housing options. Greenberg wants to make buying a home easier for low-income residents throughout the city. The plan will also fund the down payment assistance program.

”My Louisville plan focuses on creating denser cleaner green corridors of opportunity all across our city,” Greenberg said. “People should be able to live in walking distance of their jobs and other services. To do that, we need to change our land development code and that requires the support of Metro Council.”

A realtor who works with low-income families says her clients can’t wait four years for all the changes. The most recent housing needs assessment says Louisville needs 31,000 units.

“Families are not making enough money to qualify for the standard of housing that is available, and there’s no place for them to go now,” Nior Realtor Stacy Harris said.

Mayor Greenberg’s plan also addresses the problems plaguing the Louisville housing market. Part of the city’s work has been updating existing affordable housing programs to get homes built faster.

”Of course, when your income is higher, you have more choices,” Greenberg said. “But when your income is limited, the choices are too often few and far in between.”

To track the progress of the My Louisville Home plan, there will be a dashboard. People can see when properties start construction, their status, and how close the city is to their goal of 15,000 affordable housing units.

