Midway University offers Fast Track Nursing Program

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Hospital Association estimates more than 20 percent of nursing positions in the commonwealth, remain vacant.

The state needs at least 16,000 additional nurses to meet demand by 2024 according to data from the Kentucky Healthcare Collaborative.

“Local employers are looking for nurses who can easily transition to practice,” said Dr. Diane Chlebowy, Dean of Midway University School of Health Sciences. “Looking for nurses who are well prepared, qualified to meet the growing needs of the healthcare industry.”

Midway University is offering a fast track nursing program.

Helping students graduate quicker, so they can hit the workforce sooner.

Students can knock out some pre-requisites like English, College Algebra, Anatomy and Lab which equals 13 credit hours.

Once enrolled at Midway University, they can jump right into nursing coursework.

Future nurses can get their associate degree in as little as 16 months or four semesters.

They offer both a daytime and evening track.

Once students graduate and pass the NCLEX, they will become Registered Nurses and ready to begin practicing.

“That partnership is so important and developing those partnerships and finding out specifically what are the needs of our local hospitals and local health care agencies how can we best help them as well,” said Dr. Chlebowy.

It’s a move that could help fill empty positions and begin better staffing hospitals all over the state.

