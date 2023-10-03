NCAA confirms UofL freshman eligibility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NCAA has confirmed the immediate eligibility of University of Louisville freshman guard Ty-Laur Johnson.

The Brooklyn N.Y. native averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game as a senior at Our Savior Lutheran in the Overtime Elite League last year.

The Cardinals host their Red and White Scrimmage Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center and hosts Simmons College on Oct. 18 for the first exhibition game of the year.

UofL opens the regular season on Nov. 6 against the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

