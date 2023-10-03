Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pleasure Ridge Park High School welding teacher surprised with $50,000

PRP welding teacher David McCoy was surprised with a $50,000 award Tuesday thanks to the Harbor...
PRP welding teacher David McCoy was surprised with a $50,000 award Tuesday thanks to the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Program.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Pleasure Ridge Park High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award Tuesday thanks to the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Program.

David McCoy has been PRP High School’s welding teacher for six years and has gotten several honors for teaching as well as coordinating the first Kentucky High School Girls in Welding Competition.

In the time he’s been at PRP, McCoy has grown the welding program from a single-teacher program to a three-teacher program and now co-teaches with his son. Since beginning the program, it’s certified 320 career-ready students and had a 100% certification rate this past year.

McCoy said he’s beyond excited for the honor and shared that the money will help expand PRP’s welding program even more.

“If you ever came to our shop, if any of y’all have been there, you would know that that whole shop was built by me and our students. Everything,” McCoy said. “It was an old girls’ locker room, and now it’s a full-fledged weld shop. We have 24 welding stations, by the end of this year, I want to have 35 welding stations, and we’re talking about a small space. So, that’s where $50,000 will give us the opportunity to purchase or do to the changes that we need to do and expand and that’s what it’s going to help us with.”

In total, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is awarding $1.5 million in prizes to 25 skilled trades teachers nationwide. The winners all teach in a variety of professions including, welding, construction, plumbing and many other skilled trades.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
Richard D Smith.
UPDATE: LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

Latest News

On Friday the local landmark will close its doors and second-generation owner Rocky Pruitt will...
Pruitt’s Automotive in St. Matthews to close after 63 years
Richard D Smith.
UPDATE: LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards
Gov Andy Beshear speaking at KIN launch
Governor Beshear presents more than $130,000 to benefit Clinton County
The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Near-record warmth extinguished by late-week cold front