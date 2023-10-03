Contact Troubleshooters
Stellantis recalls nearly 273,000 Ram trucks because rearview camera image may not show on screen

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 273,000 trucks in the U.S. because the radio software can stop the rearview camera image from being displayed.

The recall announced Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators covers certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks and some Ram 3500 chassis cabs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also covered are 2022 through 2024 Ram 2500 trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a rearview display without an image reduces a driver’s view and increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the radio software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting Nov. 17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

