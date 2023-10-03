Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tip from a school resource officer led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man who is accused of strangling his teenage daughter.

On Sept. 29, a Spencer County High School SRO reported to police a 14-year-old had been abused by her father the night prior.

An arrest report said Nathan Chesser, 37, intentionally placed his hands around his daughter’s neck and choked her. He was accused of throwing her to the ground and kicking her legs multiple times.

At one point, the arrest report said Chesser bit her arm. No bite marks were left because Chesser has no teeth.

The girl was examined by a doctor who said she suffered a sprained elbow.

CPS was notified and Chesser was arrested Sunday. He is facing one count of criminal abuse and strangulation.

He was taken to and is currently being held in Spencer County Jail.

