Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL opens expanded emergency department service in Bullitt County

Emergency services expand at UofL Hospital South
Emergency services expand at UofL Hospital South(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health officially opened its doors Tuesday to what they’re calling a ‘fast-track’ wing of their emergency department in Shepherdsville.

It’s part of the project that’s transforming Medical Center South to South Hospital. It means more beds, more staff and a more extensive Emergency Department.

UofL Health’s “fast-track” ER allows medical staff to help patients who don’t require as much attention. They’ll have additional staffing to make sure the person with a broken arm still gets help even when a heart attack patient comes through the door.

”Typically, lower acuity patients are in a room and they have to wait for higher acuity patients,” Hospital CEO Dorie Shelburne said. “This way we’ll have separate staffing to be able to manage that lower acuity and really focus on the high acuity to get those patients cared for.”

The ER now includes 21 rooms after adding two triage rooms and five treatment bays.

When the hospital project at this site is complete, Bullitt County will no longer be the largest county in Kentucky without an inpatient hospital.

It adds two new floors to the existing building, 40 new beds, an ICU, new operating rooms, a new lab and pharmacy.

Shelburne said they expect the number of annual patients they see to jump from around 30,000 to 60,000. Construction is expected to be finished Spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
Richard D Smith.
LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

Latest News

The Bats are hosting their third-annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Oct. 21
Bats to host trick-or-treat at Louisville Slugger Field
Taylor faces multiple charges following a multi county crime spree in September.
Police: man carjacked twice, held woman and infant hostage on 40 mile crime spree
On Friday the local landmark will close its doors and second-generation owner Rocky Pruitt will...
Pruitt’s Automotive in St. Matthews to close after 63 years
PRP welding teacher David McCoy was surprised with a $50,000 award Tuesday thanks to the Harbor...
Pleasure Ridge Park High School welding teacher surprised with $50,000