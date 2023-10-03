UPDATE: LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro police have identified the man who allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from Menards.

LMPD said they identified and charged 53-year-old Richard D. Smith with theft after receiving tips based on their Monday Facebook post.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said Smith was already under arrest on separate charges. He was arraigned Tuesday morning, according to court documents. He is expected back in court Nov. 1.

LMPD’s investigation is ongoing.

