Video released of fight in Louisville courtroom

There were four people were taken into custody because of the fight.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Video of a huge fight inside a courtroom in Louisville has been released

This all happened during a hearing for Jalen Forrest, a murder suspect in a homicide in the St. Denis neighborhood. Forrest is accused of killing his stepfather.

It can bee seen in the video that everyone clears out of the courtroom and heads into the hall, where the fight apparently continues.

Someone in the courtroom hit a panic button and deputies showed up outside.

Adrian Shackelford, Constance Russell, Tekya Anderson, and Chanua Anderson were arrested on multiple charges, according to an arrest citation.

For more on this story, click here.

