Woodford Reserve announces 2023 holiday bottle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodford Reserve kicked off the holiday season Tuesday when it debuted its annual holiday bourbon bottle.

The bottle features white, raised texture to resemble snow and a smooth glossy foil to “compliment the rich color of the bourbon.”

The one-liter Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is available globally for $50.

“A Woodford Reserve holiday bottle is the perfect gift this season, and it will make a beautiful addition to any bar cart,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said. “It’s the perfect gift to bring to a holiday party – or even a treat to yourself.”

