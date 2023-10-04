Contact Troubleshooters
87-year-old NKY woman dies after vehicle hits her in crosswalk

An 87-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk, police said Wednesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An 87-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in a Covington crosswalk, police said Wednesday.

Barbara Sumner was hit about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 43rd Street and Winston Avenue near the Kroger store, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital in critical condition with multiple serious injuries and succumbed to those overnight, according to police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Covington police said Wednesday that no charges are being sought in the case.

