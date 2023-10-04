Contact Troubleshooters
Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court

By WAVE Staff and Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest warrant for Jamarcus Glover was issued Wednesday after he failed to appear in court.

Glover was arrested Saturday on several drug trafficking charges after police executed a search warrant on a home in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. He was released from LMDC after posting his $20,000 bond.

Glover was given a $100,000 bond Tuesday for allegedly breaking terms of his probation that had been set in connection to a conviction from a 2020 drug trafficking case.

He would have had to post the $100,000 bond Wednesday morning at his arraignment.

The Commonwealth has scheduled a hearing to forfeit the previous $20,000 bond that Glover had posted Sunday morning.

