Attorney of former LMPD Officer says Glover should never have been out of prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man at the center of the search warrant that led to death of Breonna Taylor is now on the run after he didn’t show up to court Wednesday.

Jamarcus Glover was arrested Saturday for several drug trafficking charges but was released from Metro Corrections after posting a $20,000 full cash bond. Among the allegations for Glover was selling fentanyl that killed a 13-year-old in Saint Matthews and using juveniles to sell his drugs.

Glover was supposed to be in court for arraignment Wednesday but wasn’t there. Now, two warrants have been issued for him.

One on the current drug trafficking charges, and another for violating probation in a 2020 conviction. Glover is the man police were targeting in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor’s death.

Now the attorney for one of the former LMPD officers fired for that raid says Glover never should have been out of prison at all. If it were up to Thomas Clay, Jamarcus Glover would be right at LMDC or in federal prison, but instead, the man at the center of the case that set this city on fire is now on the run, and for some involved, there may not be true closure.

The name Jamarcus Glover found its way back in the headlines after his most recent arrest on Saturday, September 31st, once again, for drug trafficking charges. Something Clay says he saw coming.

“No, I’m not surprised at all. In fact, I had information that it was coming, I just didn’t know the extent of it,” Clay said. “I didn’t know he was using youth to transport his fentanyl and heroin, which adds a different dimension to his drug trafficking career.”

A career Clay knows about all too well.

Clay is the attorney for former LMPD Officer Joshua Jaynes, who is accused of lying to get a search warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor’s apartment the night she was shot and killed.

Clay says there is overwhelming evidence that Glover is a major drug dealer and he doesn’t know how he keeps getting let back out on the street.

“It’s just incomprehensible to me that this man has been able to do what’s done over the years without any serious consequences,” exclaimed Clay. “He posted a $20,000 dollar cash bound to get out of jail. I wonder where the money came from. Who posted the bond? Who signed as surety?”

With Glover adding to his rap sheet of criminal history, Clay now wonders if the Department of Justice will change course in cases against the officers charged in the Breonna Taylor case.

“That’s a question that should be put to the Department of Justice. What are they going to do about it, if anything,” questioned Clay. “What effect does it have on their desire to prosecute Joshua Jaynes and Sgt. Meany and Officer Hankinson. I don’t know.”

In terms of what happens next, Clay says if he’s caught, he believes Glover will be convicted and finally given a lengthy prison sentence.

For his case with Officer Jaynes, he says he just hopes his conviction will lead to more truth coming out about how the search warrant was handled.

