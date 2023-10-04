Cafe focused on substance abuse, trauma recovery opens in Germantown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new cafe in Louisville that’s more about connection and community than coffee and croissants.

Recovery Cafe Louisville is a community space for people in recovery, whether they have experienced substance abuse, homelessness or another type of trauma. The new center is on Mary Street between Germantown and Shelby Park.

Memberships are free and provide a meal, recovery circles and assistance for people on their journey.

The location’s co-executive director, who already served in a similar line of work, found out about the Recovery Cafe model through a friend.

“We had a friend come to us and said do you know what you’re doing is kind of a healing practice anyway and have you thought about expanding that into the world of recovery,” Recovery Cafe Louisville co-director JD Dotson said. “We were introduced to Recovery Cafe which is out of Seattle There’s about 61 of us in the country.”

