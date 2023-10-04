Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cafe focused on substance abuse, trauma recovery opens in Germantown

Recovery Cafe Louisville's grand opening was Oct. 4.
Recovery Cafe Louisville's grand opening was Oct. 4.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new cafe in Louisville that’s more about connection and community than coffee and croissants.

Recovery Cafe Louisville is a community space for people in recovery, whether they have experienced substance abuse, homelessness or another type of trauma. The new center is on Mary Street between Germantown and Shelby Park.

Memberships are free and provide a meal, recovery circles and assistance for people on their journey.

The location’s co-executive director, who already served in a similar line of work, found out about the Recovery Cafe model through a friend.

“We had a friend come to us and said do you know what you’re doing is kind of a healing practice anyway and have you thought about expanding that into the world of recovery,” Recovery Cafe Louisville co-director JD Dotson said. “We were introduced to Recovery Cafe which is out of Seattle There’s about 61 of us in the country.”

Anyone looking for assistance or interested in volunteering can click or tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

Names of double homicide victims killed at Douglas Park Apartments released
Machir T. Miller was arrested in Greenville, Texas, for murder and wanton endangerment in...
LMPD: Man arrested in Texas for deadly stabbing in Louisville
LouVelo, Louisville's bike share program, will close on October 25.
Louisville’s bike share program, LouVelo, will shut down at end of October
Arrest warrant issued for Jamarcus Glover after failing to appear in court