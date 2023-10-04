Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

CDC no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s no longer distributing COVID vaccination cards, a former a staple of the pandemic.

The white cards debuted in late 2020.

It was a simple way for the government and vaccine recipients to keep track of doses and could be used to prove vaccination status for things like large events and international travel.

The federal government no longer requires people to show their vaccine card when coming in from outside the country and most countries have also stopped requiring proof of vaccination to enter.

But the CDC says you should still check with your destination before leaving the United States.

Major pharmacy chains also say you don’t need your old card to get the newly updated vaccine.

The CDC says vaccine recipients can get a digital or paper copy of their full vaccination record from their state health department’s immunization information system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Richard D Smith.
LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
A 12-year-old boy died after hitting his head at a skate park, police said.
12-year-old boy dies after hitting head at skate park, police say
Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first...
Kevin McCarthy makes first remarks since vote out as speaker: "I will not run again."