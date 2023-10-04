Christopher 2X Game Changers to be recognized as Tom Drexler Hero at sold out Uofl game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X and his Game Changers Organization will be recognized for their community impact this Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium when UofL football takes on Notre Dame.

2X and his organization were chosen amongst several applicants over the summer to be a Tom Drexler Hero. Through its partnership with the Louisville Cardinals, the program highlights individuals who work to make the community a better place and positively impact lives.

Nominations are gathered every summer for the program’s campaign through their website.

2x will be honored for his work in the second quarter of the sold-out game in the Tom Drexler Hero Zone. An estimated 60,000 people will be in attendance.

Game Changers is a nonprofit organization that promotes early childhood education, parental involvement, mentoring, and community involvement to positively transform the lives of children and young people. The organization works to end violence long-term and create safer communities in the Louisville area.

For more information about Christopher 2X Game Changers and its mission, click here.

