Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Christopher 2X Game Changers to be recognized as Tom Drexler Hero at sold out Uofl game

Christopher 2X
Christopher 2X(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X and his Game Changers Organization will be recognized for their community impact this Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium when UofL football takes on Notre Dame.

2X and his organization were chosen amongst several applicants over the summer to be a Tom Drexler Hero. Through its partnership with the Louisville Cardinals, the program highlights individuals who work to make the community a better place and positively impact lives.

Nominations are gathered every summer for the program’s campaign through their website.

2x will be honored for his work in the second quarter of the sold-out game in the Tom Drexler Hero Zone. An estimated 60,000 people will be in attendance.

Game Changers is a nonprofit organization that promotes early childhood education, parental involvement, mentoring, and community involvement to positively transform the lives of children and young people. The organization works to end violence long-term and create safer communities in the Louisville area.

For more information about Christopher 2X Game Changers and its mission, click here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville as seen from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Cold front brings needed rain late Thursday, much cooler air by weekend
James Small, 20
Man arrested in connection to Prospect shooting appears in court
The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery...
LMPD searching for Game X Change robbery suspect
YouthBuild Louisville celebrates completion of new student dorm.
YouthBuild Louisville celebrates completion of new student dorm