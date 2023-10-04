Contact Troubleshooters
Christopher 2X Game Changers recognized as Tom Drexler Hero during historic UofL game

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christopher 2X and his Game Changers Organization were recognized for their community impact at Saturday’s historic game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium when UofL football defeated Notre Dame.

2X and his organization were chosen amongst several applicants over the summer to be a Tom Drexler Hero. Through its partnership with the Louisville Cardinals, the program highlights individuals who work to make the community a better place and positively impact lives.

Nominations are gathered every summer for the program’s campaign through their website.

2x was honored for his work during the second quarter of the sold-out game in the Tom Drexler Hero Zone. An estimated 60,000 people will be in attendance.

Game Changers is a nonprofit organization that promotes early childhood education, parental involvement, mentoring, and community involvement to positively transform the lives of children and young people. The organization works to end violence long-term and create safer communities in the Louisville area.

For more information about Christopher 2X Game Changers and its mission, click here.

