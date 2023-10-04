Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fight breaks out between player, assistant football coach at JCPS high school

Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An assistant coach on the Pleasure Ridge Park football team was suspended after JCPS said a fight broke out involving a player.

The incident took place on Sept. 26 during practice. JCPS sent a letter home to families saying a player was injured in the fight.

When the player’s family showed up to take him to a doctor, JCPS said another fight broke out between a family member and the assistant coach.

The coach was told not to attend practices or games until further notice while the investigation continues.

“We’re proud of our PRP football team and hope our players and other coaches will not be distracted by this unfortunate incident,” the letter read.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Yunior Rodriguez Ricardo, 40
Louisville man with violent criminal history accused of killing his father, son
Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
Jamarcus Glover
Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, arrested on drug trafficking charges
Richard D Smith.
LMPD identifies man who allegedly stole over $1K from Menards

Latest News

EAS TEST
Nationwide emergency tests can be dangerous for those in abusive relationships
The most recent housing needs assessment says Louisville needs 31,000 units.
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027.
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027
On Friday the local landmark will close its doors and second-generation owner Rocky Pruitt will...
Pruitt’s Automotive in St. Matthews to close after 63 years