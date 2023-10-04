Fight breaks out between player, assistant football coach at JCPS high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An assistant coach on the Pleasure Ridge Park football team was suspended after JCPS said a fight broke out involving a player.

The incident took place on Sept. 26 during practice. JCPS sent a letter home to families saying a player was injured in the fight.

When the player’s family showed up to take him to a doctor, JCPS said another fight broke out between a family member and the assistant coach.

The coach was told not to attend practices or games until further notice while the investigation continues.

“We’re proud of our PRP football team and hope our players and other coaches will not be distracted by this unfortunate incident,” the letter read.

