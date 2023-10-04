Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cold front brings needed rain late Thursday, much cooler air by weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry overnight and early Thursday
  • Rain arrives by the evening commute on Thursday
  • Much cooler air in place fo the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional cloud cover overnight will be a sign of things to come as our next system approaches. We’ll keep it dry for most of the overnight with low temperatures in the mild 60s heading into Thursday morning.

Light, isolated showers are possible early in the day on Thursday, but the main show happens closer to the evening commute home as widespread light to moderate rain moves in. Highs will be in the 70s before the rain takes down temperatures by evening. Widespread rain continues Thursday night until around midnight. That’s when we’ll see the bulk of the rain move east of our area, leaving us with isolated showers. Rainfall totals will range from 0.10″ in Southern Kentucky to 0.75″ in Southern Indiana.

Friday will see improving sky conditions through the midday and early afternoon hours, only for more clouds and a small shower chance to arrive Friday evening ahead of a secondary cold front. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s before that second front.

Saturday will be a breezy and cool day with clouds developing the in afternoon. With highs only in the 50s and lower 60s, sweater weather is definitely in store! Overnight lows in the 40s this weekend will certainly be a cool wakeup call, but frost isn’t overly likely given the wind and cloud potential.

We’ll keep an eye on Monday morning for a slightly higher frost potential. Sunday will be the coolest day of the weekend with highs only in the 50s for nearly all. Temperatures will moderate somewhat next week with highs in the 70s.

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

