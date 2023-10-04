FORECAST: Last warm day before big changes take over in our weather

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the mid to upper 80s today

Cold front arrives Thursday with showers

Windy and much cooler Friday through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase today ahead of our next cold front. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry, but temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Louisville’s record high of 92° (1959) will be untouched. Clouds thicken tonight, keeping our temperatures from falling much overnight. Expect lows in the 60s by Thursday morning.

After a dry start, rain showers push into the region by the afternoon. The rain will not be heavy, but any rain will help our dry conditions. Rain and clouds limit Thursday’s highs to the 70s and could actually fall slowly as the rain takes over. Rounds of rain continue to push through the region tomorrow night. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s for Friday morning’s lows.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.