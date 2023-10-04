Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Green was arrested Friday, Sept. 29 on three felony charges.
Indiana man arrested on child molestation and incest charges
James Small, 20
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting in Prospect that killed 23-year-old
Nathan Chesser
Taylorsville man accused of strangling his 14-year-old daughter
One person was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital after an Amazon delivery van was...
One hospitalized after train hits Amazon delivery van in Bullitt County
Courtroom video of fight that broke out during murder suspect’s hearing released

Latest News

Mac Lewis
Sellersburg man found guilty of murdering his wife in front of daughter
EAS TEST
Nationwide emergency tests can be dangerous for those in abusive relationships
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
Fight breaks out between player, assistant football coach at JCPS high school
The most recent housing needs assessment says Louisville needs 31,000 units.
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027.
Mayor’s plan proposes 15K affordable units by 2027