Jamarcus Glover, ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, misses scheduled court appearance

(LMDC)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The WAVE News Troubleshooters learned Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, was not in court Wednesday morning after being scheduled to attend for his arrest on drug trafficking charges early Saturday morning.

There has been a bench warrant issued for his arrest after the defendant failed to show up to court, according to the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Glover was given a $100,00 Tuesday for allegedly breaking terms of his probation that had been set in connection to a conviction from a 2020 drug trafficking case. Glover would have had to posted $100,000 Wednesday morning at his arraignment. The Commonwealth has scheduled a hearing to forfeit the previous $20,000 bond that Glover had posted Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.

