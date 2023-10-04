Keeneland ready to welcome fans back for 2023 Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off on Friday.

Races will take place Wednesday through Sunday until October 28.

Crews are spending the next few days cleaning up the grounds and grooming the track for race day.

Keeneland’s staff said they’re excited to welcome fans back for a sold-out weekend.

“Fall is such a special time of year for Keeneland,” said Amy Gregory, the director of communications for Keeneland.

The Fall Meet kicks off with Keeneland’s signature ‘Fall Stars Weekend.’ Gregory said they’ll have 11 stakes. Eight of them are part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series.

“Those are horses who are probably turning in their last race before they go on to the Breeders’ Cup in early November in Santa Anita. So, you’re going to see racing stars participating out here,” said Gregory.

Gregory said tailgating on ‘The Hill’ is offered Friday through Sunday during the meet.

“If it’s a Saturday and there’s a football game going on, we’ll split screens up on the jumbotron. You’ll have no break in the action!” Gregory said.

With sports betting now legal in Kentucky, Gregory said fans can place their mobile bets through Caesars Sportsbook while at the track.

“We don’t have a Sportsbook on track at this time, but if you want to register for a Caesars betting app, you can do so at Wagering Central. We’ll have Caesars representatives there during the meet,” said Gregory.

Gregory said they’re very fortunate to be fully staffed for the Fall Meet. She said they’re ready to give fans the most memorable experience possible.

“There is such an excitement to work here because this is such an iconic place in Kentucky,” said Gregory.

Gregory reminds people to use the official Keeneland website when they’re looking for tickets. Even if a day is sold out, people should still check the website because people can return tickets and they go back into the inventory for resale.

Keeneland’s first Sunrise Trackside is Saturday from 8-10 a.m. It’s a chance for people to watch the horses train on the track. It’s free and open to everyone.

