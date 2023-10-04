KYTC: 2 lanes set to be closed over Watterson Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Louisville who plan to travel through Watterson Trail on Thursday should be aware of some lane closures scheduled.

The right two lanes on I-64 East near mile marker 16.2 are set to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews will be repairing the bridge deck.

There will be signs up in the work zone that drivers will be able to see.

Click here for the latest KYTC traffic information.

