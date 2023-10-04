Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man arrested in Texas for deadly stabbing in Louisville

Machir T. Miller was arrested in Greenville, Texas, for murder and wanton endangerment in connection to the death of Antawane Wallace in Louisville, Kentucky, back in August 2023. Source: Greenville Police Department(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect was taken into custody in Texas for the deadly stabbing that happened back in August in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police said 49-year-old Machir T. Miller was arrested in Greenville, Texas, which is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.

His arrest for murder and wanton endangerment is connected to 45-year-old Antawane Wallace’s death.

Wallace was found by Louisville Metro police officers in a parking lot near South 26th Street and West Chestnut Street with stab wounds on Aug. 18. He had been taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but died shortly after getting there.

Miller is expected to be sent to Kentucky and remain in custody.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

